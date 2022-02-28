Yezdi Scrambler is the perfect off-roader

The Yezdi Scrambler offers a smooth ride once you get a grip of its weight and wide handlebar

The Yezdi Scrambler offers a smooth ride once you get a grip of its weight and wide handlebar

We recently rode the new Yezdi motorcycles and the Yezdi Scrambler, promises to be the most interesting since it is currently the only bike of its kind at this price.

The Yezdi Scrambler cuts a handsome shape with its dirt style front fender and chopped rear mudguard. Unlike the Roadster that retains the Jawa-style engine cases, the Scrambler gets rectangular design cases that help it identify as a Yezdi. The shape of the kicked-up pillion seat also does not look as awkward in person as the original images suggested.

The Yezdi Scrambler has a footbrake lever that can be adjusted by one step, USB type A and type C charging outlets, and three modes for the ABS, including an ‘Off road’ mode that lets you deactivate the system at the rear wheel. However, all these details can also be found on the Yezdi Adventure.

It is worth noting that the Scrambler is full of optional accessories, including the headlamp grille, small windscreen, hand-guards, leg guards and rear luggage rack.

While the Yezdi Scrambler looks good from a distance, the quality and finish levels are disappointing. A couple of bolts are already showing rust, the handguards don’t fit well, there are exposed wires for the tail-lamp, and there is a rough finish visible on the exhaust.

The Scrambler seats you high up with a wide handlebar and it is not cramped in the foot pegs like the Yezdi Roadster. Tall riders will find it comfy, but with an 800mm seat height, shorter folks will not be put off either.

Our first taste of this motorcycle was on some off-road sections, with a hard-packed surface covered in loose stones. The Scrambler does not give out the most friendly feeling this kind of surface at first, but once you get used to the sensations of the relatively wide 19-inch front tyre and the firmly set suspension, it is quite capable.

The Scrambler feels like a big, somewhat heavy bike, but is quite nice to ride off road once you get used to that and the fact that the wide handlebar feels heavy to move from side to side. The 200mm of ground clearance is generous, and even though the suspension travel (150mm and 130mm at the front and rear, respectively) is limited, compared to an adventure bike, it has been set up a little on the firm side, which helps to absorb landings well.

Yezdi Scrambler is definitely not as nimble, absorptive or capable as the Xpulse 200, but it is capable enough for you to head out on a trail ride with your friends on their ADVs and still have a good deal of fun.

On the road, the Yezdi Scrambler’s suspension feels rather firm, almost to the point of being harsh. You will feel the impact of bigger bumps for sure, but the bike deals with rough surfaces fairly well. The handling is also good, up to about 80%, but if you start riding aggressively at higher speeds, there is a mild weave that you can feel through the chassis, and it becomes clear that the bike does not enjoy being ridden in this fashion.

The engine on the Yezdi Scrambler is a mixed bag. It has an acceptable midrange and there is a surge from 6,000rpm till it hits the 8,000rpm redline. The performance feels good, but the refinement is not as nice. At low RPM, the engine clunks and clatters, and you will find quite a bit of vibration if you rev it out. What is nice though is the 6-speed gearbox. The shifts are smooth and precise, and the bike gets a slip assist clutch as well.

Starting at ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom), the Yezdi Scrambler is priced in the vicinity of the Honda CB350RS and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. While its finish levels are disappointing, the Yezdi is the only Scrambler at this price point that is more than just a dressed up street bike and Classic Legends deserves applause for that.