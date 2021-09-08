Yamaha’s RayZR 125 FI Hybrid comes to town

Yamaha has launched the updated RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid with prices starting from ₹ 76,830 for the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid drum brake version. The disc brake version of the RayZR is priced at ₹ 79,830 with the Street Rally costing ₹ 83,830 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The biggest change to the scooter is the addition of the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) that has an added functionality of ‘adopting the hybrid system’, says Yamaha. It basically works like an electric motor, providing power assist when taking off from standstill or going up an incline.

The rider gets a notification on the instrument cluster when the power assist function is in operation. The system cuts off power assist three seconds after setting off, after a predetermined rpm is crossed or when the rider closes the throttle. This is the same unit as the one on the Fascino. In fact, the RayZR also makes the same 8.2hp and 10.3Nm from its 125cc engine.

There has been no increase in the 99kg kerb weight, despite the addition of the system. Both variants of the updated scooter also get Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights and new colour schemes.