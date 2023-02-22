Yamaha updates its scooter range

February 22, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

Yamaha has launched the 2023 iterations of its Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 scooters, which are now OBD-2 compliant and get E20 fuel-compliant engines. Apart from these updates, the company has also given the scooters new colour schemes.

The big change on the Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 is that they now get engines that can run on greener, ethanol 20 fuel. The engine is a 125cc, air-cooled unit that continues to produce 8.2hp at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm and features Yamaha’s hybrid system and auto start/stop tech. Furthermore, all three models are now OBD-2 compliant, ahead of the April 1 deadline.

Prices of all three scooters have been hiked by ₹1,500 owing to these updates. The Fascino 125 now ranges from ₹78,600 to ₹91,030, the Ray ZR 125 costs between ₹82,730 and ₹89,530 and the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 is priced between ₹92,530 and ₹93,530.

In terms of colour, the Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125 Disc variants get a new Dark Matt Blue colour, priced at ₹91,030 and ₹89,530 respectively. The Ray ZR 125 disc and drum variants get new graphics on existing colours of Matt Red, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue. The Ray ZR Street Rally 125, meanwhile, gets two new colour schemes for the disc variant — Light Grey Vermillion and Matte Black — both priced at ₹93,530.

The company has also made its Y-Connect Bluetooth app now standard across its 125cc scooter range, while earlier it was only offered on the disc variants.

Much like these scooters, Yamaha recently launched updated versions of its FZS, FZ-X, MT-15 and R15 M motorcycles, all of which received traction control, LED indicators and OBD-2 and E20 compliance.

