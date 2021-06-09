Yamaha slashes prices of FZ25, FZS 25

09 June 2021 16:59 IST

Yamaha India has slashed the prices of the FZ25 and FZS 25 by about ₹20,000. The FZ25 is now priced at ₹1.34 lakh, while the FZS 25 will set you back by ₹1.39 lakh.

The FZ25 and FZS 25 were previously burdened by high input costs with the transition to BS6, which led to a high ex-showroom price. In fact, the BS4 to BS6 price increase was so significant that it sat tantalisingly close to the more powerful and better equipped Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Yamaha says it has now managed to reduce the input costs and has decided to pass on the benefit to the customer. It believes the price reduction will help it reach potential customers by making the FZ25, FZS 25 more accessible.

However, the manufacturer has not revealed how it has managed to reduce the input costs.

All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi