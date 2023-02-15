HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yamaha makes traction control standard

February 15, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

Team Autocar

Yamaha has launched the all-new FZS-FI V4 DLX alongside the updated FZ-X, MT-15 v2.0 and R15M, and all these bikes now comply with the stricter OBD-2 norms, which come into effect on March 31, 2023. All Yamaha two-wheelers sold in India will also be compatible with E20 fuel (20% ethanol mixed with petrol) by the end of 2023.

The most affordable Yamaha bike in India is the FZ-FI v3, priced at ₹1.15 lakh, making it more expensive by ₹2,000. The new FZS-FI V4 commands ₹1.27 lakh, while the FZ-X is priced between ₹1.36 lakh and ₹1.37 lakh, making it pricier by ₹3,000. The MT-15 v2.0 now costs ₹1.68 lakh, which makes it ₹2,000-4,000 dearer than the outgoing model. The range-topping R15M now costs ₹1,000 more than its earlier price — ₹1.94 lakh.

Yamaha has updated its entire Indian motorcycle line-up and all its bikes are now equipped with a Traction Control System (TCS) and LED indicators. 

The new FZS-FI V4 is equipped with a new, redesigned LED headlight that is flanked by LED Daytime Running Lamps. It is available in three colours — grey, red and black. The MT-15 v2.0 now gets dual-channel ABS, and the FZ-X now gets golden alloys as standard.

Another model that has received a sizeable update is the R15M. It now gets a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and is capable of displaying a lap timer.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.