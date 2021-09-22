Yamaha launches R15 V4, R15M

Yamaha has launched the new R15 V4 and the R15M in India priced at ₹ 1.67 lakh and ₹ 1.77 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The limited-edition MotoGP variant is priced at ₹ 1.79 lakh.

The new R15 gets a heavily updated design. When viewed from the front, the new fairing and windscreen are noticeable, with an LED headlight in the centre; a set of daytime running lamps flank the headlight unit on both sides. While the front end seems reminiscent of the new YZF-R7 that was unveiled in international markets, the tail section looks similar to the one on the R15 V3.0 but with large air ducts. The exhaust muffler and the stays for the pillion foot pegs also appear to be different.

The M variant, meanwhile, gets a bright silver paint scheme with blue-coloured wheels, a different seat cover and golden-coloured brakes. Besides the redesign, the next-gen R15 also gets a revised instrument cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity. The latest-gen R15 also gets traction control and a quickshifter on select variants.

For the first time, the India-spec R15 comes equipped with a USD fork. While this has been around internationally, it has finally made its way here on the latest-gen model. Despite the suspension change, the wheelbase at 1,325mm, remains the same. Powering the Yamaha R15 is the same 155cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 18.4hp — around 0.3hp lesser than the current model — and 14.2Nm of torque.