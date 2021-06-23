Yamaha launches new FZ-X at ₹1.17 lakh

Yamaha launched the FZ-X, its FZ-series based on the neo-retro scrambler, in India at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. Also available is a Bluetooth-equipped variant.

Although based on the FZ, the FZ-X gets a completely different styling. To begin with, the round LED headlamp is inspired by old-school designs. However, it has modern touches in the form of circular LED DRL with an LED projector nestled in the middle. Then there is the fork gaiters and plastic sump guard that lend it a scrambler-ish appearance.

Yamaha has also replaced the FZ’s fuel tank with a taller unit that flows down to the single-piece seat. The seat, is wide and flat with a ribbed texture on the top. The forward set foot-pegs and tall handlebar result in an upright riding position.

The FZ-X also gets a brand new all-digital dash that looks better than the dated unit on the FZ. The Bluetooth-equipped variant, meanwhile, features smartphone connectivity and costs ₹3,000 more at ₹1.20 lakh. Single-channel ABS comes as standard on both versions.

Underneath the new bodywork, the FZ-X and FZ are the same. The motorcycle employs a single downtube frame, suspended by a telescopic fork and preload adjustable monoshock. The FZ-X though is 4 kilograms heavier than the standard FZ and also has a 20mm higher seat height. Also while the FZ and FZ-X ride on 17-inch alloys, the latter’s wheels are shod with block pattern tyres.

The FZ-X also shares its 149cc single-cylinder engine with its FZ siblings. The power and torque figures are identical as well, developing 12.4hp and 13.3Nm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox.