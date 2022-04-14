Motoring

Yamaha launches MT-15 V2.0

Yamaha has launched the MT-15 Version 2.0, priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The street naked now features a few cosmetic and mechanical changes.

Starting with the mechanicals, the MT-15 Version 2.0 continues to be powered by the same engine that did duty on the outgoing model. It is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that puts out 18.4hp at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Yamaha MT-15 now gets upside down front forks, which are finished in gold and feature 37mm inner tubes. Furthermore, Yamaha has replaced the outgoing MT-15’s box section swingarm with a ‘MotoGP-inspired’ aluminium swingarm. The MT-15 Version 2.0 features a newly designed, fully digital, LCD display and the manufacturer has also introduced two new colour options — Cyan Storm and Racing Blue — which will be available with the existing Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black colour schemes. 

MT-15 continues to come with a single-channel ABS and the new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 costs ₹ 13,000 more than the outgoing model.

Additionally, to commemorate Yamaha’s 60th anniversary in motorcycle road racing, the company has launched the YZF-R 15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition at ₹ 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition of the super sport motorcycle is finished in Yamaha’s iconic white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme with gold alloys and front forks. It also features a special badge on the fuel tank and black levers.

Mechanically though, the World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is identical to the standard R 15. It is powered by a 155cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.4hp and 14.2Nm. The World GP 60th Anniversary Edition costs ₹ 5,000 more than the standard R 15M.


