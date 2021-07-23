Motoring

Yamaha launches FZ 25 MotoGP Edition

Yamaha has launched a special edition of the FZ 25 — the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. Set to be produced in limited numbers, the MotoGp edition is priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), about ₹2,000 more than the regular colour options.

Like Yamaha’s race bikes, the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition features a black and blue colour scheme with prominent Monster branding on the tank extensions and side panels. Underneath, it remains mechanically unchanged from the standard FZ 25, meaning a 249cc single-cylinder motor producing 20.8hp and 20.1Nm.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team has had a strong start to this year’s MotoGP season, with its rider, Fabio Quartararo, leading the world championship halfway through the year.


