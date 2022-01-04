Yamaha launches 2022 FZS-Fi

Yamaha has updated the FZS-Fi for 2022 with prices for the bike starting at ₹ 1.16 lakh. Aside from minor updates, the motorcycle gets a new Dlx variant priced at ₹ 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 FZS-Fi gets Bluetooth connectivity as standard and costs ₹ 1,000 more than the Bluetooth-equipped 2021 model. The only other change is the new LED tail-lamp; the bike is available in the colour options of matte blue and matte red.

While the FZS-Fi Dlx also gets the new LED tail-lamp, it comes with LED turn signals, which Yamaha says will be installed by dealers as an accessory at no extra cost. Also exclusive to the Dlx variant are the new graphics schemes, unique colour options and coloured wheels. Two of the Dlx’s three colour options also get a contrasting shade for the seat.

There are no mechanical changes and the bike continues to be powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled 149cc engine producing 12.4hp and 13.3Nm.