Yamaha India suspends operations till May 31

Yamaha Motor India has suspended its manufacturing operations till May 31, 2021. The company, which suspended operations from May 15, says the decision was made after a comprehensive review and in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Yamaha currently has two plants in India — Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh).

The company further reiterates that this step is taken to support the Government in its fight against COVID-19 and breaking the chain of its transmission. Yamaha added that “it will continue to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this interruption and focus on optimisation of stock.”

The employees working in other departments will work from home to preserve business continuity.

The Japanese motorcycle company has also said it has extended the free services, normal warranty, extended warranty and annual maintenance contracts expiring during the lockdown till June 30, 2021.