Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter gets OBD-2 compliance

April 12, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Team Autocar

Yamaha has rolled out updates for the Aerox 155 scooter and R15 V4, R15S and MT-15 V2 motorcycles. These include new colour options, new features and more.

Yamaha has made the Aerox 155 OBD2-compliant and it now gets an E20-compliant engine. The maxi scooter also gets a new silver paint option with black contrasting elements, golden touches and golden-coloured alloys. In terms of new features, the Aerox is now equipped with traction control and hazard lights. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is now priced at ₹1.43 lakh.

Along with the Aerox, Yamaha also updated the R15 V4, R15S and MT-15 V2 motorcycles from its line-up. The KTM RC200-rivalling R15 V4 gets a new Intensity White paint scheme (₹1.86 lakh) with orange wheels. It is also available with a quickshifter, which was earlier only offered on the M variant or the Racing Blue colour.

The R15S, on the other hand, has been updated with a new LCD panel from the MT-15 V2. It is now OBD2-compliant and is priced at ₹1.63 lakh.

Yamaha also rolled out a new variant of the MT-15 V2 and new colour schemes. This new MT-15 variant misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and it costs ₹4,000 less at ₹1.65 lakh, than the rest of the MT-15 V2 range. The street naked is now available in Matte Blue and Metallic Black paint shades.

