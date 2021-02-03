Winning the space race with the new Tata Safari

Beefed up brakes and a tweaked suspension set-up make the new Tata Safari a three-row SUV to reckon with

The Safari has returned, but not in a form you might have expected. While the original and the Storme were body-on-frame SUVs with four-wheel drive, the new Safari is a front-wheel drive, monocoque SUV based on the Harrier. So what is it like?

From the front, the relation to the Harrier is evident with the only real difference being the chrome-finished tri-arrow pattern grille. Move to the sides and you will notice the higher roofline and longer rear overhang, along with full-size rear quarter glass and a more upright tail — these changes help to accommodate the third row of seats.

The roof-rails are styled to suggest a stepped roof, somewhat of a trademark element on the original Safari, and while the wheels may look identical to the Harrier’s, they are a size up at 18 inches.

Even the tail lights, though similar in treatment, are different. The similarities carry to the cabin with the smart-looking dashboard. A welcome inclusion is the electronic parking brake that replaces the cumbersome thrust lever-like manual handbrake.

You get a dominating view of the road from the front seats and much of what you touch inside is high quality. Panel fit is also quite good but some ergonomic issues persist; the centre console fouls with the driver’s left knee and the 8.8-inch touchscreen looks a bit small and isn’t particularly slick.

Quality vision

On the plus side, you do get kit such as a panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system, a powered driver’s seat and connected tech though there is no wireless charging onboard.

Six airbags and hill-descent control are exclusive to the top-spec XZ+ versions, but it is commendable that electronic stability control is standard fit.

The new Safari sports theatre-like seating with the middle row seats positioned higher than the front row. This elevated seating not only offers excellent visibility out, but also translates to a spot-on seating position. Additionally, the seat can also slide back to increase legroom, and there is even a ‘Boss mode’ lever to adjust the front passenger’s seat from the rear. Access to the third row is either via the narrow passage between the captain chairs (6-seater) or from the kerb side middle row seat (7-seater). The latter’s one-touch fold and tumble mechanism is impressive but you will have to contort a bit to get in. The third row is quite roomy, with average-sized adults able to find good legroom compromise with middle row passengers. The seating position also is not as knees-up as in typical third rows.

Smooth shifts

The Safari uses the same 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine and 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes as the Harrier. Unsurprisingly, the driving experience is similar too. There is good power but in the manual you have to contend with a heavy clutch and gears that need some effort to slot. Without a doubt, the automatic is the one to buy. The gearbox is well in-tune with the engine’s characteristics; gearshifts are timely, smooth and responsive enough to manual shifts via the gear lever. The unit offers a wide spread of power and effortlessly brings the large Safari up to speed.

Tata has also beefed up the brakes and tweaked the suspension set-up on the Safari. The four-wheel disc set-up helps shed speed more effectively, though the low bite point and long travel brake pedal can feel disconcerting. The suspension set-up is slightly softer than in the Harrier, which has improved low speed ride quality. The Safari also makes for a good highway cruiser.

The steering, however, could do with some work. It is on the heavier side at low speeds and is prone to kickback. At higher speeds, it feels inconsistent — the slack at the straight ahead position is followed by an overtly sharp response.

So, is the new Safari, Safari enough off-road? Frankly speaking, any off-roading can’t be too extreme. For its part, the Safari does get ‘Wet’ and ‘Rough’ terrain response modes and enough ground clearance to tackle a mild trail. Likely to be priced between ₹15-21 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Safari is attractive, plush and well-equipped, and with a genuinely useable third row it makes a compelling case for itself. See it as a three-row SUV for the family, and you will find that Tata’s new flagship scores where it matters.