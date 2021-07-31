Why you should consider a CNG option for your next ride

Here is a list of cars with Compressed Natural Gas options that will be in the market in the coming months

With petrol and diesel prices on the rise, a case could be made for looking at a vehicle powered by an alternative source of fuel. While electric mobility could be an answer for some, it is still far from becoming a mainstay in India. This brings us to the option of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), which comes across as a viable fuel option, particularly, in urban areas where it is readily available at a number of petrol pumps. Here we take a look at the upcoming factory fitted CNG cars that are expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

Maruti Suzuki already offers a wide selection of CNG-powered vehicles in the market. The carmaker is now looking to expand the range further with an upcoming CNG model — the Dzire CNG. This model will carry over the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine from the standard model, although power and torque outputs are expected to go down from the current 90hp and 113Nm of torque. The Maruti Dzire petrol has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figure of 23.26kmpl with the manual gearbox and 24.12kmpl with the AMT gearbox, already making it one of the most fuel efficient cars around.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Following the Dzire, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is most likely to get a CNG variant. It is one of the highest selling hatchbacks in the country and Maruti looks forward to capitalise on its popularity quotient by expanding the range with new CNG variants. Under the hood, the Swift is identical to the Dzire and will carry over the same engine that will be adapted to work with CNG. The Swift currently has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.2kmpl with the manual gearbox and 23.76kmpl with the automatic gearbox. It, however, remains to be seen in which trims and specs, does Maruti Suzuki offer the CNG variants of the Swift.

Tata Tiago CNG

Following the success of Maruti and Hyundai, Tata Motors have been keen to explore the CNG space. The first upcoming model from Tata Motors that will be meted out with CNG treatment is their entry-level offering — the Tiago. CNG variants of the Tiago have been spotted on test on several occasions before and the launch is expected to happen in the coming months. The Tata Tiago is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque, making it a petrol-only offering. With the addition of CNG variants, the Tiago will have a wider appeal in the market. Tata Motors is likely to offer the Tiago CNG with only a manual gearbox option.

Tata Tigor CNG

Last on the list is yet another Tata, and it is the compact sedan derivative of the Tiago — the Tigor. The Tata Tigor is powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, and just like the Tiago, it is also a petrol-only model. With the addition of a factory fitted CNG kit, Tata Motors could make the Tigor CNG available as a commercial offering as well. The company also sells the Tigor EV, now renamed as X-Press T for fleet buyers. The Tigor CNG will likely be identical to the Tiago CNG in terms of engine output as well.