Hyundai Kona Electric review: All powered up

Priced at ₹25.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Kona Electric is Hyundai’s first EV for India. Currently on sale at 15 Hyundai dealerships in just 11 cities, the SUV is one among a string of EVs from multiple manufacturers set to arrive in the coming years. So what’s Hyundai’s Kona like?

While Hyundai calls the Kona a SUV, at first glance you are more likely to think of it as a large cross-hatchback. True, it gets SUV-like touches, such as body-cladding and roof-rails, but its short height, swoopy windows and 172mm ground clearance give it a silhouette more akin to a raised i20 Active than a Creta.

The split headlamps set-up looks sharp. The all-electric Kona has a unique body panel, showcasing a ‘positive charge’ pattern instead of conventional grille, behind which sits the charging socket. The 17-inch wheels and slim LED tail-lights look quite stylish.

Inside, there are bits shared with other Hyundais and overall fit-finish is largely good. There’s a nice soft-touch panel on the dashboard, but plastics are hard; quality seems fine, but we expected more premium materials. The digital instrument cluster is easy on the eyes, and the floating touchscreen’s interface is slick and even gets physical shortcut buttons. Curiously, Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity tech isn’t on offer. The gearbox is operated via a set of buttons instead of a lever, which helps provide storage space on the console.

The front seats are ventilated and heated, with the driver’s side also getting 10-way electric adjustability. While the seats are wide, side bolstering isn’t generous, and the sunroof makes headroom a bit tight for taller occupants. Rearward visibility is slightly compromised due to the slim windscreen.

Knee- and leg-room are tight, and there’s no space under the front seats to tuck your feet in. The 332-litre boot is large enough to haul a family’s weekend luggage, and there’s a space-saver beneath the boot floor.

In terms of equipment, the Kona Electric is loaded with safety kit like six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and hill-start assist. Premium kit includes automatic LED lights, an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-compatible infotainment system, tyre pressure monitor, cruise control and a lot more. Interestingly, the climate control has a function that lets you channel air only to the driver.

The Kona EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs internationally — the long-range 64kWh or the standard 39.2kWh — it’s the latter that’s offered in India. The 39.2kWh battery gives it a claimed range of 452km (ARAI), though in the real world, 300km seems more realistic, which is still remarkable for an electric SUV.

Start it up and there’s an eerie silence in the cabin. The electric motor produces 136hp, but what’s more interesting is that it makes 395Nm from the go, so it’s very responsive. The build-up of speed is instant and every flex of the right foot has a corresponding reaction without any delay. Put your foot down and the front tyres chirp as they try to cope with the instant performance. Pedal to the metal, it managed to achieve 150kph on the back straight of the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), rather effortlessly.

There are four driving modes — Eco Plus, Eco, Comfort and Sport — all of which alter the motor’s responsiveness and the regenerative braking intensity. In Eco Plus mode, speed is restricted to 90kph, the air con turns off to maximise range (can be turned on manually) and regenerative braking is set to maximum. This mode is particularly handy when low on charge. Sport mode has a noticeable surge in performance, with the sharpest throttle responses and the least amount of regenerative braking.

It’s even possible to drive the Kona with just the accelerator, thanks to the regen braking. The brakes feel a bit grabby, but there’s some lull in the pedal feel initially.

On the track, the Kona feels willing to change direction. Thanks to the battery pack mounted below the seats, the centre of gravity is low and this makes body roll negligible. Although the steering isn’t the sharpest around, it’s light and weights up consistently with speed.

All said, it’s an EV you’d want to buy.