When sunroofs and legalities matter

I have booked a Honda Jazz CVT VX. The dealer is pushing me to go in for the ZX variant as it is said to come with a sunroof, LED head and fog lamps. I am not too convinced of the same. Could you advise if it is worth going in for a sunroof? What are its pros and cons?

Nazeer, Bengaluru

A sunroof is largely a subjective choice and while it might have its pros in making the vehicle’s cabin feel airy by offering a good view of the sky, there are cons associated as well such as giving dust another point of entry into the car. A faulty sunroof can cause leakage into the cabin when it rains.

In most Indian cities, owners tend to keep the sunroof closed for a major part of the year, increasing the chances of damage if it is not operated frequently. The sunroof is a feel-good feature rather than a must-have feature and its functionality in the long run is limited.

The dealer is merely trying to clear the existing inventory of the ZX trim of the Honda Jazz and if you do not want to opt for a sunroof, we recommend you persist and place a fresh order for the VX trim, even if it entails waiting a few weeks for the car to be despatched from the factory.

I have a query regarding the possible purchase of a 2016 model Toyota Innova Crysta in 2.4 GX trim. It has been registered in Kanpur RTO and the RC book shows Euro 3, although the launch brochures from 2016 claim it is Euro 5 OBD2. We are confused as Toyota says they have been making BS4 compliant vehicles since 2010. Should we buy this vehicle? How long will its registration be valid pan-India, including Delhi NCR?

Kumar Ayush, via email

Kanpur was among the first 13 Indian cities to have switched to BS IV emission norms in 2010.

However, as per our understanding, there are two RTOs in Kanpur — Kanpur city and Kanpur Dehat. While Kanpur City and Lucknow had immediately switched to BS IV, Kanpur Dehat was still allowed to make new BS III registrations.

By 2015, over 50 Indian cities had completely made the switch to BS IV norms and the government’s digital registration portal — Vahan — was also put into place. Moreover, the 2016-make Toyota Innova Crysta was only sold in a BS IV-compliant guise.

While we cannot be absolutely certain about the exact issue, presumably, there has been some mistake by the RTO staffer who has inadvertently entered wrong vehicle details in the Vahan website during registration.

We recommend you double check the details in the paperwork of this particular car. A showroom usually provides Form 20-21, Form 22 (sale letter) with the vehicle’s invoice and insurance policy to the RTO in order to generate the RC. Despite the error in the RC, the insurance policy must still classify the vehicle as BS IV.

If your investigation hints towards a clerical error at the RTO’s end, it would be prudent to check if it could be rectified in the RC during transfer of ownership. Otherwise, we advise you to let this vehicle pass as the faulty paperwork could lead to future legal troubles, including rejection of insurance claims and the vehicle getting impounded as well.

