When price and performance come into play

We want to purchase a car within ₹25 lakh. We have test driven the Tata Harrier, Safari, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The Harrier and Safari feel almost identical to drive, with a heavy steering feel at low speeds. We like the drive of the Tucson and the Jeep Compass. We also looked at the T-Roc, but felt it was overpriced. What do you think is our best bet in this segment? Should we consider the new Octavia?

Umair Alvi, Hyderabad

The Jeep Compass is the best choice, if you have the budget for it. The recent facelift has transformed the cabin, which feels very upmarket and premium. It is the nicest to drive out of all the cars you have shortlisted, thanks to its strong engine and brilliant ride and handling. The rear seat is not as spacious as the Harrier or Safari, and the upper variants are pricey, but if you enjoy driving, this is the one for you.

The Octavia has just been launched and is also a brilliant car to drive; its top-notch interiors rival luxury brands. However, the Octavia, which only comes in petrol, is a sedan and can’t be driven with the same aplomb on a bad road like the Compass. If you are mainly city-bound and drive on the highway, the Octavia is a good choice, but the Compass is more practical as you can take it anywhere.

I am confused between the Maruti S-cross and Honda City. I travel around 35km a day and we are a family of five. Though the City appears to be an adequate option, its length creates issues when it comes to parking space. The S-Cross is a decent car but I am not completely inclined to buy one.

Anush Nukum, Hyderabad

The Honda City is a better car overall. It has a stronger engine, more tech and features and the seats, especially at the rear, are incredibly comfortable. Also, the City’s resale value is generally better than the S-Cross’. As you have noted, the City is a long car and if parking is a problem, the S-Cross, in your words, is a decent alternative. The 1.5 petrol with the 4-speed auto is surprisingly easy to drive and the interior space and ride comfort is very good.

The S-Cross lacks the wow factor of the City in the way it drives and inside the cabin. However, it is a very capable car that is well suited to bad roads and is backed with Maruti’s service and a lower cost of ownership.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in