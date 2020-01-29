When in doubt about buying a vehicle

Pick the Seltos

Gaurav Pal, New Delhi: Which mid-size SUV should I buy with a budget of around ₹15 lakh? BS-IV models currently have lucrative discounts, especially the Nissan Kicks, while the Kia Seltos already has a BS-VI option. Should I buy the top-spec Nissan Kicks XV pre-diesel for around ₹15 lakh (on-road), or should I opt for the Kia Seltos diesel-manual at that price point?

The Kicks has some great discounts and is better value than before, but, quite frankly, it can’t hold a candle to the Seltos — a model that is far superior in most respects and the one we would whole-heartedly recommend. The only area where the Kicks scores over the Seltos is on bad roads. The beefy suspension and chassis of the Kicks can take a lot of beating but that is not reason enough to choose it over the Seltos.

Bet on the City

Sourjo Rai Chowdhury, via email: Is the Toyota Yaris still a good sedan for driving for five to six years, or should I wait for the new Honda City?

The Yaris is undoubtedly a good car, offering a stress-free driving experience and long-term peace of mind, like most Toyotas. However, it misses out on the wow factor and the back seat isn’t as spacious or comfortable as the Honda City’s. Now, the all-new Honda City is expected before April 2020 and would be a better bet as it will be a big step ahead of the Yaris.

The better car

With a budget of ₹13 lakh, which one would you suggest I go for between the Hyundai Venue SX+ DCT (with auto gearbox, sunroof, and good mileage) and the Kia Seltos HTK+, which is bigger and has a BS-VI engine?

The choice between the Venue and the Seltos boils down to the space you need. If you are driving alone or with just one other passenger, and you don’t have much use for the backseat, the fully-loaded Venue is a better option than the mid-spec Seltos HTK+. Also, the Venue is more compact and easier to manoeuvre and park. However, if you need space then the Seltos is the one to go for.