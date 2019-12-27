When in doubt about choosing a vehicle

Pick the BMW X5

Trivikram Pimple, Palghar: I am confused between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250, BMW X5 30d, Mercedes GLS 350d, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. Ownership cost and driving dynamics are important considerations. The Velar was my first choice for its looks, but I have heard some negative things about its reliability.

The Land Rover Velar is a great-looking car, and whilst we have not had any owner complaints, it certainly doesn’t have the best reputation for reliability. Also, it isn’t as engaging to drive as some of the German SUVs. The X5 stands out for its premium interiors, fun-to-drive character and strong engine, and is the one we would recommend from your shortlist.

Try the Mahindra Thar

Anoopkumar Nair, Bengaluru: I want to buy a comfortable and reliable 4x4 within ₹20 lakh. No AWD please. I was considering the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, but the new 1.9 Auto, even though exciting, is expensive.

The best full-time 4x4s are the Fortuner and Endeavour, but they are way beyond your budget. The V-Cross is more affordable no doubt, but still goes beyond your budget and is a bit basic. Your best option really is the Mahindra Scorpio 4x4, as it fits your budget. Alternatively, you could wait for the new Mahindra Thar, which will be the most capable 4x4 for the money and will be well within your budget.

Wait for the new model

John C Joseph, Bengaluru: I’m planning to buy an SUV within a budget of ₹70 lakh. I am getting a deal on the outgoing Mercedes-Benz GLE for around ₹65 lakh. Should I take it? I like the performance of the car but the tech is a bit old.

This car is really old and the platform goes back to the ML series. We suggest you wait for the new model, which will be expensive, but worth it, given the new engines and latest tech it will get.

Ford here to stay

Varun Jain, via email: We were planning to buy the Endeavour, but are now in doubt due to news that says Ford will exit India but will be in a joint venture with Mahindra. Does it mean Ford cars will be serviced at Mahindra dealerships? Considering this development, is it a good idea to buy a Ford car now?

It is a misconception that Ford is leaving India. On the contrary, the tie-up with Mahindra now allows Ford to share investment on new products with the former. In a way, that puts them in a stronger position than before. There is a strong product pipeline from Ford that includes a wide range of SUVs, including a BS-VI-upgraded Endeavour. In fact, now would be a good time to buy the new Endeavour, as Ford will be keen to liquidate their BS-IV stocks, which could get you a good discount.