We take the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 on a 12-hour cross-country drive

The previous Maybach models that I have driven have always been in plush, urban settings, through tony neighbourhoods in Mumbai or Delhi. Taking a Maybach on a cross-country road trip, in a desert, with significant bits of offroading, is not something I would imagine. But in the spirit of myth busting, this is exactly what I am doing right now with the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which launched in India, in the end of May with a hefty price tag of ₹3.35 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

I get an exclusive first look at this ultra-luxe SUV as I test it through Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, both on smooth tarmac and on offroad stretches. Which leads me to my next question: is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 a driver’s car or a car to be driven around in, given its appeal to Bollywood celebrities and heads of State? While the public consensus might be leaning towards the latter, I cannot get enough of it in the driver’s seat

The SUV has certain design cues that classify it as a Maybach — its signature Art Deco metallic badge near the rear door, the front grille and its unmistakable vertical chrome bars and the air inlet grilles with a Maybach motif and chrome accents, along with redesigned LED headlamps and tail lights. The 22-inch alloy wheels are striking. As soon as you open the door, the car projects a logo on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the inside, I find a host of smart design elements. For starters, I absolutely love the steering wheel design, with touch controls on the spokes for most of the key functions that I would require during a drive. Since the Maybach customer does like the occasional coddling, the backseat features a built-in chiller, with space for a bottle of bubbly and two flutes. The centre console that runs from the front to the rear gives me the impression of a first class airline seat, replete with rear infotainment screens and controls.

The seats are quilted and given the multiple electronic adjustment possibilities, I was able to drive for almost 12 hours, without significant driver fatigue, indicating a great drive quality. The German manufacturer uses Burmester on all its models and the audio quality on the suite of speakers is top notch. Other features include a 360-degree camera (excellent resolution), wireless chargers, USB-C fast charger ports and ultra-reclining rear seats.

Switching between drive modes on this Maybach to match the different terrains shows me how this car performs. It fairs well when switched to Offroad mode, with the car level raised, and the suspension along with torque distribution performs well. On empty country roads, I switch to Comfort and it is a breeze. Just for kicks, I run the car aground on a sand dune and then turn on the Instagram viral ‘jump mode’ (officially called Free Driving Assist), which makes this mega-SUV literally jump and get out of the sand. A feature more gimmicky than anything, but which has been widely Instagrammed across the world

To summarise the performance indicators of this SUV, the engine pumps out an impressive 557 Horsepower (hp) and a maximum torque of 730 Newton Metres Torque (Nm). This engine power comes through rather seamlessly while flooring the accelerator on empty desert highways, and it delivers sufficient torque to enable me to get over moderately rocky conditions when in offroad mode. The specifications of this car promise a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds, an impressive feat for a car of this size and claims a top speed of 250 kmph.

Our verdict: While we do not predict the average Maybach user to take this ₹3.35 crore SUV to rough it out in the desert, it was a pleasure to drive it in these unlikely conditions. As opposed to the standard GLS offering from Mercedes-Benz, the Maybach variant does stand out in terms of luxe design. What I give full marks to, though, is the renewed technology, in the form of the MBUX user interface, which seems to be getting better and more intuitive with every new model, and the overall cabin design, which gave me little or no cabin fatigue despite a 12-hour cross-country drive. And for this, there will be many takers in the Indian market, the hefty price tag notwithstanding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.