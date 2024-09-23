We take Hyundai Alcazar’s top-end Signature edition for a spin

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the same platform as the Creta and like its predecessor does carry a lot of similarities. Having said that, for the 2024 edition, Hyundai India has put in the effort to give the Alcazar a calling of its own as it moves further away from what the Creta is and shapes a new segment for itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference begins with the design. While the side panels and doors are reminiscent of the Creta, it is the imposing front look that makes the Alcazar stand apart. Now featuring Hyundai’s SUV family design language, the Alcazar runs ‘H’ shaped LED DRLS, a neat light bar and gets squared-off projector headlights. The revised front grille finished in dark chrome looks premium and upmarket and you also get a redesigned hood and a rugged front bumper.

When viewed from the side, the Alcazar’s 18 inch diamond cut alloys take centrestage as they add to the vehicle’s dynamic profile. Another highlight is the bridge type roof rail that adds to the SUV’s bold stance. The rear brings the entire package together with a more squared-off look that has the ‘H’ motif in the lights once again. There is a neat LED lightbar across the back as well and the vehicle also benefits from an updated bumper and skidplate that gives it a wider stance. One feature that stands out is the sequential function of the LED turn signals, which enhances the premium feel of the Alcazar and adds to its modern appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle we had on test was the top-end Signature edition that comes in a six-seater configuration. Keeping with the premium theme, Hyundai has kitted out the Alcazar pretty well and it shows in the overall use of high-end material on most surfaces. Yes, there are a few that still feel a little plastic for our taste, but by no means are they a deal breaker.

The front console is dominated by a massive digital display that is split into two screens — one for the drive, while the other functions as the infotainment system. If you are familiar with what the updated Creta got, then you know that this system is exactly the same. Having said that, functionality is great, it works seamlessly and connectivity is great.

As far as space on board is concerned, the Alcazar is a three-row SUV and in the six-seater configuration it gets captain seats in the second row as well. The front seats and second row seats come with ventilation as part of the package. Seat comfort is fantastic as is leg space. The challenge comes in the third row, where the seats, however nice they are, are still a little cramped and best reserved for either small kids or pets. Overall, the cabin carries an airy feel that has a premium touch brought about by the use of a dual tone combination of Noble Brown and Haze Navy. The panoramic sunroof is just the icing on the cake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology plays a significant role in the Alcazar, with a focus on keeping passengers connected and entertained. The SUV is equipped with the latest in-car technology, including a large infotainment screen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other tech highlights include wireless charging, a premium sound system, and a fully digital instrument cluster that provides real-time driving information. Hyundai is also offering the Alcazar with a digital key, where your smartphone works to unlock the vehicle and start it as well.

At the heart of the Hyundai Alcazar is a choice of two distinct powertrain options. The 1.5-liter Turbo GDi Petrol engine churns out an adequate 117.5 kW (160 PS) of maximum power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine is available with a choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), ensuring a spirited and engaging drive.

For those who prioritise fuel efficiency and reliability, the 1.5-liter U2 CRDi Diesel engine provides 85 kW (116 PS) of power and 250 Nm of torque. Available with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission, the diesel option offers a balance between power and efficiency, ideal for long-distance travel and city commutes alike. Both engines boast a refinement that is now legendary in the industry and there is no complaint on how they perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the peppy power, the Alcazar also boasts of having multiple driving modes as well as traction modes so you can choose between eco, normal and sport depending on your driving requirements and also toggle between snow, mud and sand to enhance overall traction in tricky driving conditions. However, it is worth noting that the Alcazar is essentially a soft-roader and it is best to stick to tarmac.

Being behind the wheel is quite the experience. The Alcazar feels planted on the road and does a good job in terms of overall dynamics. There is a bit of body roll when taking corners at higher speeds and that is when you feel the length of the vehicle as well. The suspension feels nice and soft and that goes well with its overall appeal of being an affordable premium SUV that is great to be chauffer driven around in as well.

With a keen focus on safety, the Alcazar comes kitted out with an impressive array of features. The vehicle comes with 40 standard safety features and over 70 in total, including Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This suite of advanced safety technologies includes 19 features such as Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot View Monitor, and Driver Attention Warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyundai Alcazar also boasts a robust body structure designed to provide a safety cocoon for all passengers. Six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all-four disc brakes, and a high-line Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are some of the standard safety features that contribute to the peace of mind offered by this vehicle.

With the 2024 version, Hyundai has addressed quite a few of the negatives that the older version had. The new Alcazar definitely feels more premium than its predecessor. What remains the same is the fact that it is a very practical SUV for a large family and it comes with enough gizmos and gadgets to keep a techie entertained.

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced Rs 14.99 lakh onwards

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.