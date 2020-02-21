Watch | Tata Nexon EV first drive and review

21 February 2020 11:15 IST

A video review of Tata Nexon EV

With more and more electric cars hitting the roads in the country, Tata too has shifted gears with its second battery-powered machine in Tata Nexon EV after its Tigor EV. However, a key attraction is that the Nexon EV comes with an elegant design. But it is electric as well with its performance? Watch the video to find out...

