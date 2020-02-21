Motoring
21 February 2020 11:15 IST
Comments
Watch | Tata Nexon EV first drive and review
Updated: 21 February 2020 12:09 IST
A video review of Tata Nexon EV
With more and more electric cars hitting the roads in the country, Tata too has shifted gears with its second battery-powered machine in Tata Nexon EV after its Tigor EV. However, a key attraction is that the Nexon EV comes with an elegant design. But it is electric as well with its performance? Watch the video to find out...
More In Videos Multimedia Motoring