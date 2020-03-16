Motoring

Watch | KTM 200 Duke and 290 Duke BS6 first track ride and review

Video review of KTM 200 Duke and 290 Duke BS6

KTM too is shifting gears in the Indian automobile market with its all-new BS6-compliant KTM 200 Duke and 390 Duke. However, apart from an engine in line with new emission standards, the two beasts feature more updates in this edition. Watch to find out...

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 10:36:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/watch-ktm-200-duke-and-290-duke-bs6-first-track-ride-and-review/article31080250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY