Motoring

Watch | Honda SP 125 BS6 first ride and review

more-in

Video review of Honda SP 125 BS6

As the automobile industry in India gears up to comply with the new BS6 norms that will come into effect by April 2020, manufacturers shake up the assembly line to meet the mandated standards. A prime player, Honda too has thrown its hat in the ring now with the company’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle - the Honda SP 125. Watch to find out what other upgrade Honda has brought in to their new entrant in the market...

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Videos Life and style Template Multimedia Motoring
reviews
motorcycling
scooters and motorbikes
accessories (bikes)
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 10:27:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/watch-honda-sp-125-bs6-first-ride-and-review/article30386443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY