As the automobile industry in India gears up to comply with the new BS6 norms that will come into effect by April 2020, manufacturers shake up the assembly line to meet the mandated standards. A prime player, Honda too has thrown its hat in the ring now with the company’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle - the Honda SP 125. Watch to find out what other upgrade Honda has brought in to their new entrant in the market...
Watch | Honda SP 125 BS6 first ride and review
more-in
Video review of Honda SP 125 BS6
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Topics Videos Life and style Template Multimedia Motoring
Next Story