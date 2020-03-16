Motoring

Watch | Honda Activa 6G BS6 review and first ride

Video review of Honda Activa 6G BS6

The new Honda Activa 6G BS6 is in many ways a big upgrade to its earlier cousin, Honda Activa 5G. Of course, the headline-grabber here is the shift to BS6 but there's more to this than meets the eye. Watch to find out what other new boxes the Honda Activa 6G BS6 ticks...

