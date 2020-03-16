The new Honda Activa 6G BS6 is in many ways a big upgrade to its earlier cousin, Honda Activa 5G. Of course, the headline-grabber here is the shift to BS6 but there's more to this than meets the eye. Watch to find out what other new boxes the Honda Activa 6G BS6 ticks...
Watch | Honda Activa 6G BS6 review and first ride
Watch| Raju Murugan: 'Women have always been used as a weapon either by an individual or a Government, in times of war and conflict'
Video review of Honda Activa 6G BS6
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Next Story