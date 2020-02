28 February 2020 14:48 IST

Video review of Bajaj Chetak EV

As the automobile industry accelerates towards an 'electric' future, battery-powered two-wheelers too are making a mark on the Indian roads. Bajaj has now resurrected its iconic Chetak, this time in an electric avatar. Watch to find out how the Bajaj Chetak EV feels on the road...

