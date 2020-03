05 March 2020 12:34 IST

Video review of Audi RS Q8

With 600hp from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, the Audi RS Q8 truly packs a punch. But with an equally attractive body, this speed machine is more than just about its powerful engine. Watch to find out how the Audi RS Q8 feels on the road...

