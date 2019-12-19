As the automobile industry in the country gears up to comply with the new mandated BS6 norms by April 2020, manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to make the machines road-ready. With updates both inside and outside, watch to find out how the TVS Apache RTR 160 & 200 BS6 feel like...
Watch | 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 & 200 BS6 first ride and review
Video review of 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 & 200 BS6
