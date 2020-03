05 March 2020 15:02 IST

Video review of 2020 Audi A8 L

The Audi A8 L has finally made its big entry in India after its global launch much earlier. Priced around ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom), Audi’s new flagship sedan may not be so easy on the purse but the mean machine definitely packs a punch and ticks many boxes. Watch to find out if this drive is worth the money...

