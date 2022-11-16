Wait for Mahindra’s XUV700 continues

November 16, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The XUV700, one of Mahindra’s popular SUVs ever since its launch in 2021, has been in the spotlight for its value-for-money quotient, tech-laden cabin and refined powertrains. However, what has plagued the XUV700 since its launch is its long waiting period.

In September, the waiting period for the XUV700 hovered around the 10-15 month range on an average. However, two months later, we can confirm that higher variants of the XUV700 still command a delivery lead time of one year on an average.

Those looking to buy the XUV700 in petrol-powered lower-spec MX and AX3 trims can expect the delivery of their vehicles within a month and a half. The waiting period for these variants has come down while the wait for the petrol AX5, on the other hand, has risen to four months.

The XUV700 MX, AX3 and AX5 diesel, however, command a much higher waiting period of around 10 months. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel variants of the top-spec AX7 and AX7L trims command the longest waiting period of around 15 months, which is also the same as what it was in September.

Mahindra currently has a production capacity of 6,000 units a month for the XUV700, and in October, it dispatched 5,815 units — close to its production capacity. Mahindra also averages 11,000 bookings for the XUV700 every month and has around 80,000 XUV700 units yet to be delivered.

Mahindra recently announced that it is ramping up the production capacity to over 6 lakh units for its SUVs in the next 12 to 15 months. This is a 68% rise in production capacity to cater to the long waiting periods. For the XUV700, Mahindra is set to increase the production capacity to 10,000 units by January-March 2024. Till then, depending on customer demand, it is likely that the waiting period will continue to remain the same.