VW introduces subscription plans for Taigun

13 October 2021 16:50 IST

Volkswagen has introduced a subscription plan for its Taigun SUV, allowing customers to own a Taigun in lieu of a monthly fee. VW has said all variants of the Taigun, except the 1.5-litre petrol-manual GT trim, will be available for subscription with a white number plate.

The carmaker has tied up with car leasing company Orix for a subscription plan of 24, 36 or 48 months. The monthly rental starts at ₹ 28,000 and covers 100% on-road financing of the vehicle, as well as insurance and periodic maintenance services, which will be handled by Orix.

VW has also said the subscription will come with “an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customers.”

The subscription plan is initially offered by 30 VW dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Underpinned by the India-focused MQB A0 IN platform, the Taigun is powered by either a 115hp, 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, or a 150hp, 1.5-litre TSI mill. Both gearboxes come mated to a 6-speed gearbox as standard. While the smaller motor gets an optional six-speed torque converter auto gearbox, the larger petrol also offers a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission as an option.

Purchased the conventional way, the Taigun costs between ₹ 10.50 and ₹ 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).