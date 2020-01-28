Watch | Volvo’s XC40: first SUV based on the Compact Modular Architecture

The all-new XC40 is Volvo’s newest compact SUV that’s funky, stylish and feature-rich. This is the first SUV based on the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform, shared with its parent company Geely Auto. It still shares the engine, gearbox, infotainment, safety kit and some other bits with cars like the XC90, S90 and XC60 based on SPA (Scalable Product Architecture), so the lines blur. The XC40 is longer, wider and taller than the Audi Q3, and has a longer wheelbase too, but it is shorter than the BMW X1 in terms of length and wheelbase.