Volvo’s facelifted S90, XC60 to launch on October 19

15 October 2021 18:51 IST

Volvo is set to launch the facelifted S90 and XC60 in India on October 19. The refreshed models get some subtle design tweaks, new features and upgraded power-trains.

Both models receive some minor styling changes, including tweaks to the front fascia, new colour and alloy wheel designs.

Coming to the interiors, the new S90 debuted globally with an ‘Advanced Air Cleaner’ which filters cabin air and displays air quality on the infotainment screen. The system was previously available on only Chinese-spec Volvos. There is also a new wireless charger, an upgraded Bowers and Wilkins audio system and USB Type-C ports which replace the 12V charging socket for rear passengers.

Advertising

Advertising

The XC60 facelift also gets a new Android-powered infotainment system, which allows apps such as Google Maps and Spotify to be installed, aimed at a ‘smartphone-like’ experience. A wireless charger has been added as well.

Coming to the engine options, while the current S90 and XC60 are diesel-only models, the facelifts will see a mild-hybrid petrol version set to replace the diesel engines. The refreshed models will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder turbo-petrol unit, mated to a 48V integrated starter-generator motor. The state of tune of the engine for each model is yet to be confirmed.

The outgoing S90 and XC60 are both priced at ₹ 60.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and offered in the top-spec inscription trim. In true Volvo fashion, expect the upgraded models to also be offered in the fully-loaded variants, though prices are likely to be higher.