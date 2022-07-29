Volvo’s C40 Recharge to come to India next year

Volvo recently launched the XC40 Recharge in the country, and during its launch, the carmaker announced its next EV for India will be the C40 Recharge. The upcoming EV will be launched in India sometime next year, and is based on the XC40 Recharge. The coupe SUV version of the XC40 Recharge only gets an electric powertrain and not an ICE counterpart.

Already available globally, the Volvo C40 Recharge will be the second all-electric model for the carmaker in India. It comes in three trims — Core, Plus and Ultimate — and, as standard, gets a single electric motor developing 231hp and 330Nm of torque delivered to the front wheels.

The Plus and Ultimate trims, however, also get a “Twin” version, which has a dual-motor set-up — one on each axle — and develops 408hp and 660Nm of torque. The single-motor, with a 67kWh battery, has a 430km range on the WLTP cycle, while the dual-motor, with a 75kWh battery, has a range of 433km.

Visually, the C40 Recharge and the XC40 Recharge look nearly identical from the front. The C40, however, has a sloping roofline. At the rear, the C40 has a whole new design that features a small spoiler and different tail-lamps than the XC40 as well as a twin-pod roof spoiler.

Inside, the electric coupe SUV has the same dashboard layout as the XC40, but is the first Volvo globally that does not feature a leather interior. Volvo had taken an initiative to make all their electric cars leather-free by 2025 to reduce animal harm and carbon emissions. The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are the first vehicles to take this initiative forward.

As mentioned, there is no confirmed date for the launch of the Volvo C40 Recharge, but the carmaker has stated that it will go on sale in India sometime next year. When launched, it will rival the Mini Cooper SE, Kia EV6, BMW i4 and its own sibling, the XC40 Recharge. The C40 will also compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, once that arrives.