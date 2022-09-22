Volvo XC40 goes minimalistic, remains efficient

Subtle updates on the Volvo XC40 add to an already impressive package, making it even more driveable

Subtle updates on the Volvo XC40 add to an already impressive package, making it even more driveable

Volvo has launched the XC40 facelift in India priced at ₹43.20 lakh for a limited period. This mid-lifecycle update has brought in a new mild-hybrid powertrain and updated styling, among other changes. We take it out for a spin and share what the Volvo XC40 facelift is like.

Volvo has given the XC40 a sharper styling this time with more angular headlights that retain the signature ‘Thor’s hammer’ LED Daytime Running Lights, and a new bumper with triangular fog lamp housings finished in gloss black. The rest of the elements remain unchanged up front, so it continues to get a big, gloss black grille with the Volvo logo in chrome and the clamshell bonnet design.

Along the side, the XC40 facelift has gained a new design for the alloy wheels. However, the five-spoke silver-coloured alloys look quite plain in comparison to the pre-facelift car’s dual-tone diamond-cut design. Volvo has also chosen to leave out the dual-tone paint scheme, with the roof now being body coloured. Interestingly though, the XC40 facelift does get black wing mirrors and roof rails.

Changes to the rear are minimal — gone is the T4 badge from the tailgate and in comes the new B4 badge, signifying its powertrain. The other minor change is that the rear skid plate is now finished in black, in place of silver on the older model.

Overall, this can be classified as a subtle update instead of a full-blown facelift. While the sharper design keeps it updated with newer rivals, we can not help but think that the outgoing, sporty R-Design variant looked much better as an overall package.

Much like the exterior, the interior of the XC40 only gets minor changes. The cabin has a minimalist design and is made up of high quality materials. The XC40 facelift gets new, open-pore wood inlay on the dashboard and door cards, which help uplift the ambience and gloss black detailing around the AC vents and touchscreen, and the centre console looks neat. The car we tested came with an all-black interior theme, but buyers can also opt for a beige theme.

The chunky, leather-wrapped steering wheel is unchanged from the outgoing model, which is no bad thing, but surprisingly, it does miss out on paddle shifters. Meanwhile, the 9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen now uses an Android-based system and gets integrated Google services. The infotainment system is slick in its operation, but it can get confusing and takes some time to figure out.

Furthermore, the HVAC controls are still located in the touchscreen, and while it is easy to find, it is not as convenient as physical buttons. Volvo has also taken the opportunity to update the graphics of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and the only other notable change on the inside is the new crystal gear lever.

The front seats are excellent in terms of support and cushioning and offer loads of electric adjustability. The driver’s seat also gets a memory function, but heated and ventilated seats are missing, which would have been nice.

At the rear, there is a good amount of room and the seats are comfy, but the backrest comes across as a bit too upright. The all-black theme can also make you feel hemmed in, but the large panoramic sunroof does a great deal to alleviate that. Furthermore, the XC40’s boot gets a flat floor and can easily swallow up luggage for a weekend getaway.

As for features, the XC40 facelift gets a PM 2.5 air purifier, leather upholstery, a powered tailgate, LED lighting, connected car tech, Apple CarPlay, a 14-speaker 600W Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The XC40 facelift gets a wide range of safety equipment including seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation support, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, hill-start assist and hill-descent control. While the XC40’s ADAS features work well, there is only limited places where you can use them.

Perhaps the biggest change on the Volvo XC40 has taken place under the hood. The engine is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder T4 turbo-petrol unit that did duty on the outgoing model, but on this facelift it has gained a 48V mild-hybrid system, which impacts the driving experience. At idle, the four-pot motor remains a refined unit, with barely any sound or vibration filtering into the cabin.

In terms of output, the engine has only gained 7hp (197hp), while the torque remains the same as before at 300Nm. However, this B4 mild-hybrid does feel more responsive than the outgoing T4 version. You can feel the hybrid system assisting while accelerating and it has also helped improve response off the line. The engine pulls cleanly all the way to the redline and is quite linear too in its delivery.

Apart from improving performance, the mild-hybrid system is also expected to improve the fuel efficiency of the XC40. However, Volvo is yet to reveal an official figure and we are yet to test it on out fuel efficiency cycle.

The power is transmitted to the front wheels only through an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. While the gearbox is seamless enough in its operation, it is not the quickest to respond. However, the responsive engine does help mask some of the box’s shortcomings. There is a manual mode for the gearbox too, operated via the crystal gear lever, but it does not feel engaging.

In terms of the ride, the XC40 facelift impresses with its stability at high speeds, but the ride does feel a bit firm at low speeds over broken patches of road. However, it is never uncomfortable as the jolts rarely filter through inside and the cabin is well insulated from the outside world.

The XC40 facelift is no BMW X1 when it comes to handling, but it does feel confident around bends. Body roll is well contained, the steering feels consistent and there is a good amount of grip on offer too. There are also two modes for the steering, and while they help increase the weight, they do not add much in terms of feedback.

The Volvo XC40 facelift is available in a single, fully-loaded variant that is priced at ₹43.20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India) and is expected to be hiked to ₹45.90 lakh (₹1.40 lakh more than the outgoing XC40 T4). After the introductory period, its price will be on par with competitors including the Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 (₹44.90 lakh) and the recently introduced Audi Q3 Premium Plus (₹44.89 lakh).

Where it lags though is rear seat comfort and its service network is not as widespread as its German competitors. Beyond that, the Volvo XC40 remains a good looking SUV with safe and predictable road manners and the incremental changes brought by the facelift only add to an already impressive package. Furthermore, the mild-hybrid system makes it even more driveable and will aid efficiency as wel

If you are on the lookout for a comfortable, well-equipped luxury crossover, this one is definitely worth looking at.