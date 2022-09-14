Volvo XC40 facelift to roll out on September 21

Volvo is set to launch the XC40 facelift in India on September 21 as part of the mid-lifecycle update. The premium SUV will get mild-hybrid technology as well as get exterior tweaks, more paint options and additional equipment.

The big change will be under the hood where the XC40 facelift will get a new 197hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine. Post the XC40 facelift’s launch, the entire ICE-powered Volvo range — barring the S60 sedan — gets the mild-hybrid technology.

With the facelift, the XC40 gets sharper headlamps, reprofiled front bumpers and new exterior colour options. This facelift was first introduced in India with the recently launched all-electric XC40 Recharge. In addition to the exterior tweaks, Volvo is likely to offer new paint options and more equipment with the facelift.

The XC40 will take on other premium entry-level SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the newly-launched Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.