Volvo S60: A solidly built, sharply styled luxury car

Come 2021, Volvo is set to re-introduce its Mercedes C-class and BMW 3 Series rival with the new third-gen sedan, the S60. The car is set to go on sale in India in March next year and will be available solely with a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

The S60 is undeniably attractive. The bright chrome work up front gets your attention first while the ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights and neatly executed chin hold your gaze. Also lending plenty of appeal is the long, elegant bonnet with its distinctive ‘V’, and what adds to the sporty appeal is the cabin that is set well back.

There is an interesting kink at the base of the C pillar; around the back, the large, bracket-like tail-lights really get your attention.

Settle into the S60 and you are immediately put at ease; this is a car that sets out to lower your pulse rather than excite you. The seats are large and comfy, the front of the cabin is roomy, and despite the slot-like windscreen and high dash, visibility is good too.

The high quality on the inside is notable. The all-black trim is a bit dreary, but what gives the S60 cabin a massive lift are acres of high-quality leather, the soft-touch dash and plastics and chrome of similar quality as on more expensive Volvos.

specifications LENGTH 4761mm

WIDTH 1850mm

HEIGHT 1431mm

WHEELBASE 2872mm

FUEL TANK CAPACITY 60 litres

ENGINE 1969cc, 4-cyls, turbo-petrol

POWER 190hp

TORQUE 300Nm

GEARBOX 8-speed automatic

On the inside, while the tablet-style touchscreen works well for the most part, there are no physical controls for things such as air-conditioning. The screen, however, is sharp and clear, touch functionality is good and since it has a black background, it does not dazzle you at night.

The new S60 also has a fair amount of space in the rear, with a large sunroof brightening up the cabin. The seats, however, are low and you are seated with your knees up, although the backrest is nice and supportive. The boot can carry a fair amount of luggage. A button locks the car once the boot is shut so you need not fumble for the keys with your hands full.

There is also wireless charging, four-zone climate control, separate valet and activity keys along with a host of active safety systems — adaptive cruise control, radar- and sonar-based emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and even Pilot Assist, a semi-autonomous mode.

The S60 is the only car in its class to use a transversely mounted engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol produces 190hp and 300Nm, and drives the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

The car feels relaxed and easy to drive both in the city as well as out on the highway. The engine is responsive at low speeds, the steering is direct and nicely weighted, and what also impresses is that it feels incredibly stable and confident at speed.

The ride is not perfect. There is a hint of stiffness over badly paved roads and you do feel the occasional thud, but go a bit faster and the silent-for-the-most-part suspension rounds off the bumps quite nicely and you are not tossed around in the least.

The 2.0 petrol does not quite enjoy being wound hard and feels strained after 5,000rpm. The gearbox feels marginally enthusiastic in Dynamic, and performance against the clock is not too impressive either. Our tests revealed a 0-100kph time of 9.35 seconds with the car hitting its limiter at 181kph.

There is a lot to like about the new S60 — Volvo has also loaded it up with a fair amount of kit, and as ever, no one comes close when it comes to the myriad safety features and systems.

If you are interested in a solidly built, sharply styled luxury car that is relaxing to drive and comfortable to sit in, Volvo’s new S60, at an expected price of ₹43-50 lakh (ex-showroom), has plenty going for it. Dare to be different? The S60 could be for you.