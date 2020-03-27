Volvo India issues recall for 1,891 cars

Volvo India has issued a recall for 1,891 cars in relation to a suspected problem with the vehicle’s Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system. The recall is part of a much larger global recall of over 7 lakh Volvo cars with affected models in India including the MY2019 and MY2020 V90 Cross Country estate, S90 sedan, XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

The AEB system uses an array of sensors to identify obstacles on the road ahead, like pedestrians, cyclists and stationary vehicles. The system then automatically applies the brakes when getting too close to the obstacle, and thus helps prevent accidents.

The issue with the system seems to be that in high-temperature situations, while the obstacles are detected, the system doesn’t automatically apply the brakes.

The fix for this issue is a simple software upgrade, and the malfunction does not impede the drivability of the cars in any other way.

Though considering the current situation of the COVID-19 threat and with the government-issued lockdown in place across the country, it may take longer to get the cars sent across to workshops for the software update. Also, as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus, Volvo Car India announced a 'work from home' strategy on March 17, 2020.