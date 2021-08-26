Volkswagen Taigun launch set for September 23

26 August 2021 13:41 IST

The much-awaited Volkswagen Taigun will be launched on September 23. Bookings for the mid-size SUV are currently on with dealers or the company’s website. Earlier this month, Volkswagen commenced series production of the Taigun in India.

Powering the mid-size SUV will be the same 115hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder and 150hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine seen in its sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Both engines will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the 1.0 TSI getting a 6-speed torque converter automatic option and the 1.5 TSI getting a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Although based on the same platform as the Kushaq, the Taigun creates its own identity with features true to VW’s family of SUVs. The front fascia is distinguished with its single-piece headlights, two-slat chrome grille and chrome insert on the lower part of the bumper. At the rear, the tail-light cluster runs across the width of the tailgate, and there is even more chrome detailing on the bumper below.

On the inside, while the switchgear may be identical on both SUVs, the Taigun has a more minimalistic interior theme with the infotainment screen integrated in the dashboard and a different design for the AC vents. The trim elements on the dashboard are also notably different.

In terms of features, top-spec variants of the SUV will get a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the My Volkswagen connect app, automatic climate control, USB Type-C ports, wireless charging pad, and much more. Where the Taigun will go one up over the Kushaq is with its digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, the Taigun will come with six airbags, ESC (standard across all trims), tyre pressure deflation warning, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, to name a few.