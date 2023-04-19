HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus gets two new gearbox options

April 19, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Team Autocar

The Volkswagen Taigun will soon offer its 1.5 TSI manual engine in top-spec GT Plus trim, and the 1.5 TSI DSG in the lesser GT trim, taking the total number of 1.5 TSI variants up to four. These new variants will go on sale from June 2023.

The Taigun at launch, offered buyers a strong 150hp, 250Nm 1.5 turbo-petrol engine in both manual and automatic guises. However, the manual only came in a lower GT trim, while the DSG automatic came in the top-spec GT Plus trim. With both trims now getting a manual and DSG, Volkswagen has widened the appeal and availability of the performance-oriented Taigun 1.5 TSI.

The Volkswagen Virtus also gets this engine on the GT Plus trim, albeit, only with the DSG gearbox thus far. Now, it also gets the option of the 6-speed manual gearbox.

Apart from the new variants, the carmaker has also introduced the ‘GT Edge Limited Collection’, which brings two new paint schemes to the top-spec 1.5 GT Plus — Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Matte.

For the lesser GT trim, there are two new editions called the Trail Concept and Sport Concept. The Trail Concept (showcased in white) gets rugged decals on its rear three quarters of the SUV, a roof rack and alloys finished in black. The Sport Concept, on the other hand, gets chequered flag-inspired decals on the bottom half of the doors and rear fender, and TSI sticker on the rear doors. More editions for the lesser 1.0 TSI variants can be expected further down the line.

Additionally, all variants of the Taigun will get the Lava Blue paint shade previously offered on the larger Tiguan, as has been introduced on the Virtus. All these changes serve to spruce up the Volkswagen Taigun in the face of stiff competition, such as the new Honda SUV, the Tata Curvv and facelifts for the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Since it will no longer get mechanical updates for the rest of its current generation, in terms of engines, gearboxes or electrification, updates like these will keep the model fresh.

Currently, the Taigun GT manual is priced at ₹16.26 lakh, while the GT Plus DSG costs ₹19.06 lakh, both ex-showroom, India. Expect the GT DSG trim to carry a slight premium over the manual and the GT Plus manual to be slightly more affordable than the DSG variant. The VW Taigun, since launch, has proven extremely successful for Volkswagen, retailing around 2,000 units per month on average.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.