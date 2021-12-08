Volkswagen launches facelifted Tiguan

08 December 2021 19:14 IST

Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan facelift at an introductory price of ₹ 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). VW’s 5-seater SUV is available in a single fully-loaded variant powered by a petrol engine and is locally assembled at the company’s plant in Aurangabad. The carmaker has said bookings for the SUV are now open with deliveries to start by mid-January.

The new Tiguan retains the squared-off design of the outgoing model, but gets some key changes to set it apart. Exterior changes on the Tiguan facelift include new, sharper headlights, a new front bumper and a tweaked front grille. It also features a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, a re-profiled rear bumper, new LED elements in the tail-lights and Tiguan lettering on the tailgate.

The Tiguan is available in a choice of seven exterior paint shades — Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White, Deep Black, Dolphin Grey, Reflex Silver and King’s Red.

Advertising

Advertising

Inside the cabin, the new Tiguan’s dashboard design and layout is similar to the outgoing model, with the biggest change being the touchscreen climate control system, which replaces traditional buttons and knobs. The Tiguan facelift also gets Volkswagen’s new steering, as seen on the Taigun SUV, replete with the brand’s new logo.

In terms of features, the Tiguan facelift is equipped with a powered panoramic sunroof, LED matrix headlights, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 10-inch digital instrument screen, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, hands-free tailgate opening and more. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill-start and descent assist, a tyre pressure monitor, ISOFIX anchors and a driver alert system.

Powering VW’s SUV is a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine developing 190hp and 320Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard with power sent to all four wheels.