Volkswagen launches exclusive edition of Tiguan

December 07, 2022 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST

Team Autocar

Volkswagen has launched an exclusive edition of its Tiguan executive SUV at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Exclusive Edition only gets a few cosmetic updates over the regular SUV, but remains mechanically unchanged.

The biggest highlight is a set of new 18-inch twin five-spoke alloy wheels that look a lot sportier than the standard 18-inchers. It also gets new dynamic hubcaps for the wheels and a new load sill protection at the rear. There is also an Exclusive Edition badging on the B-pillar and the SUV comes in two exterior colour options — Pure White and Oryx White.

On the inside, the Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets aluminium foot pedals and more Exclusive Edition badging. There are, no other changes to the trim, upholstery or equipment list.

Under the hood, the Tiguan Exclusive Edition continues with the 190hp, 320Nm, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending drive to all four wheels via an AWD system. The Tiguan has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of 12.65 kpl.

As for features, the Tiguan Exclusive Edition continues with LED matrix headlights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with gesture control, illuminated scuff plates, leather seats, ambient lighting, a three-zone climate control system and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist and hill descent control.

