Volkswagen India begins revamping dealerships ahead of Taigun launch

Volkswagen has commenced revamping its dealerships across the country, ahead of the launch of the Taigun mid-size SUV. The carmaker says initially 30 dealerships have been revamped with the remainder being updated in a phased manner over the course of the year.

The revamped dealerships will feature VW’s new logo that was released in 2019 where the brand transitioned from the previous three-dimensional form to a completely flat 2-D design, reducing the logo to only its essential elements. The new logo features a deeper tone of blue and the flat design is representative of the brand’s new identity that is more personalized, data driven and connected.

There will also be increased digitization at dealerships with VW aiming to provide customers easy access to information such as specifications, pricing, financing, and servicing needs, offline as well as online. Volkswagen India has also said it will be providing behavioural training to its entire staff, including front-line personnel such as salesmen and service advisors, to make them more customer-oriented and digitally sound.

Following the launch of the much-awaited Taigun, Volkswagen will also be bringing back the five-seater Tiguan SUV to India, this time in a face-lifted guise with refreshed styling, more equipment and a powerful 2.0-litre TSI engine. Volkswagen is also working on a replacement for the Vento, which is expected to go on sale by early 2022.