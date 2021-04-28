Volkswagen ID.4 is the 2021 World Car of the Year

28 April 2021 14:19 IST

Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4 SUV has been adjudged the 2021 World Car of the Year by a jury of 93 distinguished international journalists from 28 countries.

The VW ID.4 clinched the title from the other two cars in the running — the Honda-e and the Toyota Yaris (for international markets). This is the fifth time a Volkswagen has won this award since 2009.

In individual categories, the Honda-e EV received the 2021 World Urban Car award, beating the Honda Jazz/Fit and the Toyota Yaris, while the 2021 Performance Car award was taken by the 992-gen Porsche 911 Turbo, edging out the Audi RS Q8 and the Toyota GR Yaris.

From among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Land Rover Defender and Polestar 2, the German brand’s luxury sedan took home the 2021 Luxury Car award. However, the Defender did bag the 2021 World Car Design of the Year award by wowing jurors a bit more than the Honda e and Mazda MX30.