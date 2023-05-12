HamberMenu
Vida V1 sets Guinness World Record

May 12, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Team Autocar

Autocar India and Vida, Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler arm, have together set a new Guinness World Record for ‘the greatest distance on an electric scooter in 24 hours by a team in relay’.

Six riders — three from Autocar India and three from Hero MotoCorp’s vehicle validation team — covered a distance of 1,780km astride the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter in a span of 24 hours, beating the previous Guinness World Records title by 350km. The new world record was set on Indian soil, at Hero MotoCorp’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur.

This feat showcased the rock-solid reliability of the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter under extreme conditions. The record was set on the high-speed bowl at CIT with the scooter running flat out the whole time, stopping only for battery swaps and rider changes. In fact, the Vida V1’s battery-swapping feature is what made this record attempt possible in the first place. The record was achieved with all six riders taking turns over the 24-hour period.

The previous record was set in October 2022 by an electric scooter made by the European company Seat. The number to beat was 1,430km and the Vida V1 Pro managed to beat that by a big margin, in the 19th hour of the run.

