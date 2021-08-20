Vespa launches limited-run 75th edition scooter

20 August 2021 12:17 IST

Vespa has introduced limited run 75th edition scooters in India priced at ₹1.26 lakh for the 125 and ₹1.39 lakh for the 150 (all prices, ex-showroom Pune).

The limited-edition scooters celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary and come finished in a unique ‘Glossy Metallic Giallo’ colour with dark, smoke grey seats. The scooters also come with a ‘welcome kit’ that includes a bag with collectible postcards and a vintage Vespa sign.

Other styling highlights include the number 75 decals on the side panels, front fender and glovebox. The scooter also features a retractable chrome rack that is designed to look like the spare wheel carrier from older Vespa models and a machined finish on its wheels and a windscreen.

The 75th edition is available with 125cc and 150cc engine options. The 125cc version is expected to make 9.93hp and 9.6Nm, while the higher-capacity model is expected to make 10.4hp and 10.6Nm of torque.

Braking is handled by a 200mm disc up front and a 140mm drum at the rear. While the 150 gets ABS, the 125 makes do with CBS.