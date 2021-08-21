Upgrade on wheels

21 August 2021 16:40 IST

I recently purchased a 2021 Honda City petrol AT. The ride does not feel as comfortable, especially over bad roads. I also own a Hyundai i20, which seems to handle rough patches better. Is it advisable to update the City’s tyres to something bigger, as I understand that most competitors in this range have a bigger set. If yes, please suggest what size and brand.

Kunal Bhujbal, via email

You can upgrade the tyres from its original size 185/55-R16s to the 195/55-R16s. The increased width will give you better handling and the increase in the overall diameter will give better comfort.

Advertising

Advertising

I am currently using a Royal Enfield Himalayan and am happy with it. It is now six years old and I am considering a replacement. What should I go for next? I am looking for an adventure bike.

Peroch Nagla

You have not mentioned what your budget is. If price is no concern, you could look at something like the Kawasaki Versys 650 or the Suzuki V-Strom as great upgrades. At a lower price point, your three options are the KTM 250 Adventure, the BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure. All three are considerably sportier than the Himalayan.

The KTM 250’s motor is a decent performer but quite gruff. The 390 is much faster, while the GS finds a solid middle ground with strong performance, but good comfort. Be aware that the BMW’s after sales costs will be considerably higher than the KTMs or your Royal Enfield.

Alternative option is to simply buy another Himalayan since you are so happy with yours. Over the years, the Himalayan has become smoother and better equipped while also offering better top end performance thanks to the smoother engine.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in