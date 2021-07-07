Updated Range Rover Evoque launched

07 July 2021 16:42 IST

The Range Rover Evoque has received an update bringing with it added features, a more powerful diesel engine and a revised variant line-up. Prices for the updated Range Rover Evoque start from ₹64.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

One of the biggest updates to the 2021 Evoque is under its hood, where it has benefited from a more powerful diesel engine. It is still the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder Ingenium diesel mill, but it now develops 204hp — up from 180hp, although the torque remains unchanged at 430Nm.

Meanwhile, the 2.0 litre Ingenium petrol engine has been carried over unchanged and continues to produce 250hp and 365Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and are offered with all-wheel drive as standard.

The other notable upgrades are to the interior. The SUV gets JLR’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system along with the addition of a 360 degree camera, a PM 2.5 filter for the cabin air ionisation system and wireless phone charging.

Land Rover has also introduced a new dual-tone Deep Garnet / Ebony interior colour scheme on the Evoque for the first time with this 2021 update.

Land Rover has also taken this opportunity to trim the variant line-up of the Evoque. Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Evoque were previously available in two trims — S and R-Dynamic SE. With this update, the petrol version is now solely available in the R-Dynamic SE trim while the diesel is solely available in the S trim.