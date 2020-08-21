Updated Honda Jazz bookings open

Honda has opened bookings for the updated Jazz hatchback ahead of its launch. Interested customers can book the Jazz online on the carmaker’s ‘Honda From Home’ digital retail platform or at their nearest Honda dealership. The booking amount is set at ₹5,000 for online bookings and ₹21,000 for bookings made at dealerships.
The updated Jazz gets minor styling revisions, including a new front bumper, chrome detailing around the gloss-black front grille, a set of full-LED headlamps and LED fog lamps. The tail-lamps get the LED treatment too, and the rear bumper sees minor styling tweaks.The equipment list has also grown, with the Jazz getting a sunroof. Other features include a touchscreen, cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear wiper and wash. The automatic version gets paddleshifters.
Power is from a sole BS6-compliant 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine; and Honda will drop the 1.5-litre diesel engine option owing to poor demand. The petrol engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT-automatic transmission.
