Updated Bajaj CT100 launched

Bajaj has launched an updated CT100 kick-start variant at ₹46,432. Priced around ₹2,000 more than the model it replaces, the updated CT100 gets eight new features. Among them are the new tank grips — an old-school feature that is making a comeback — new fork gaiters, a cross tube on the handlebar, a larger grab handle and clear-lens indicators. However, the new feature that will be the most appreciated is the fuel gauge. When the CT100 made the switch to BS6 back in January, it also got black finish on components such as the engine casing, chain cover, and fork, and not a silver one like on the BS4 model. Those changes can be seen on this update as well.
Bajaj has also discontinued the electric-start variant of the CT100.
